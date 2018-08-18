  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People waiting to see a Backstreet Boys concert were injured when a temporary wall collapsed Saturday evening.

According to a release from WinStar Casino, emergency crews responded after a temporary wall collapsed on people waiting to see the concert in Oklahoma.

14 people were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals. Two have already been released.

The Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees were scheduled to perform at the casino. Member of the Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson, tweeted about the accident.

