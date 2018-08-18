BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People waiting to see a Backstreet Boys concert were injured when a temporary wall collapsed Saturday evening.

According to a release from WinStar Casino, emergency crews responded after a temporary wall collapsed on people waiting to see the concert in Oklahoma.

14 people were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals. Two have already been released.

The Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees were scheduled to perform at the casino. Member of the Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson, tweeted about the accident.

Update… we are waiting on the safety inspector to inspect the structural integrity of the stage before any of our crew can get on the stage to asses the damage to our lights, sound and production elements. After which we can determine if we CAN perform. Stand by… — Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) August 19, 2018

