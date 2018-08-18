BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Newsflash: the priciest listing in today’s Baltimore rental market is going for $10,000/month — a mind-blowing 220 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals across the country. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only luxury listing out there. But just how glitzy do these apartments get, given these high prices?

We scoured local listings in Baltimore via rental website Zumper to identify the city’s most glamorous listings.

Here are the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

801 Key Highway, #P51 (Inner Harbor)

Starting things off with a statement, take a look at this penthouse condo over at 801 Key Highway, #P51, in the Inner Harbor. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 3,416 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Baltimore is approximately $1,495/month, this rental is currently priced at $10,000/month. Why so steep?

In the condo, you can expect a air conditioning, hardwood flooring, two fireplaces, coffered ceilings, stainless steel Viking appliances, wooden cabinetry and two terraces. The building boasts a swimming pool, a private elevator, valet service and a door person. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line apartment is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1525 Aliceanna St. (Fells Point)

Moving on, there’s this townhouse over at 1525 Aliceanna St. in Fells Point. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,036 square feet. This place is currently priced at $4,750/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, three fireplaces, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and ceiling fans. The building has garage parking. As fashionable as this home might appear, cats and dogs aren’t allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

2614 Lighthouse Lane (Canton)

Finally, take a look at this townhouse located at 2614 Lighthouse Lane in Canton. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,880 square feet. This rental is currently listed at $4,250/month. What makes it so steep?

In the townhouse, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, two decks, marble countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pets aren’t welcome in this high-end house.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

