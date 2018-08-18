  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland SPCA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people decided to expand their family on Saturday by adding a furry friend as part of National Clear The Shelter Day.

As part of the event, organizations like the Maryland SPCA waived all adoption fees for anyone who was looking to get a pet.

The Maryland SPCA started the event with 54 pets — including some puppies — who were all looking for a new home, and 38 animals there found their “fur-ever” home.

According to ClearTheShelters.com, more than 69,000 pets were adopted Saturday from more than 1,200 shelters nationwide.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s