BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people decided to expand their family on Saturday by adding a furry friend as part of National Clear The Shelter Day.

As part of the event, organizations like the Maryland SPCA waived all adoption fees for anyone who was looking to get a pet.

Todd is jumping for joy that he got adopted, there are plenty of other cuties available at @MDSPCA! #CleartheShelters #WJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/P1A9jKPGXH — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) August 18, 2018

The Maryland SPCA started the event with 54 pets — including some puppies — who were all looking for a new home, and 38 animals there found their “fur-ever” home.

According to ClearTheShelters.com, more than 69,000 pets were adopted Saturday from more than 1,200 shelters nationwide.

