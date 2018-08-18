CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — A man and his teenage daughter are in custody after Georgia deputies said the two were dealing drugs.

News outlets report 51-year-old Daniel Williams and his 17-year-old daughter are being held without bond on numerous drug-related charges. It was unknown if either is represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Investigators with the Johns Creek-Alpharetta-Forsyth County Drug Task Force on Wednesday raided the family’s home in the Quail Hollow community, as well as a storage unit. Deputies seized 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of marijuana, 87 colorful MDMA pills (otherwise known as “Molly” or ecstasy), and $22,000 in cash.

An investigation began after agents got a tip that a high school student was selling marijuana to other teenagers and learned the student’s father was also participating in the alleged drug activity.

