  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Governor Larry Hogan

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting the importance of a strong partnership between the state and local governments.

Hogan spoke Saturday at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference in Ocean City.

The Republican governor underscored efforts over the last four years to boost state funding for local transportation projects. State transportation aid to local governments took a big hit in the aftermath of the recession before Hogan was elected governor in 2014.

Jerry Walker, the association’s president, says local officials appreciate Hogan’s support.

Ben Jealous, a Democrat running against Hogan, did not attend the conference. Jealous outlined an economic plan during a stop in Baltimore that includes raising the minimum wage to $15. He was scheduled to be in western Maryland to discuss education funding and health care.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s