BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating two homicides that took place within hours of each other Saturday.

The first shooting happened just before 2 p.m., in the 2300 block of Harford Rd.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead after arriving.

The second fatal shooting happened in the 200 block of South Hilton St., just before 7:30 p.m.

A 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives are investigating both of these homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at (410) 396-2100. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

