  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carroll County, Fatal, Plane Crash, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, MD (WJZ)– Two people have been pronounced dead in a small plane crash soon after take-off from a private air strip in Carroll County.

Maryland State Police say the pilot and a passenger were in a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane that crashed shortly before 11:00am today.

The identities of the two victims are being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

The airplane crashed in an open field in the area of the 1200 block of Baugher road in the Westminster area.  The pilot and the passenger were the only people in the plane at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s