WESTMINSTER, MD (WJZ)– Two people have been pronounced dead in a small plane crash soon after take-off from a private air strip in Carroll County.

Maryland State Police say the pilot and a passenger were in a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane that crashed shortly before 11:00am today.

The identities of the two victims are being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

The airplane crashed in an open field in the area of the 1200 block of Baugher road in the Westminster area. The pilot and the passenger were the only people in the plane at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

