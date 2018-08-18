  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Rudy Gay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NBA star and Baltimore native Rudy Gay is returning home for the weekend.

The forward for the San Antonio Spurs is hosting his second annual “Flight 22 Classic” at the Park School of Baltimore.

The weekend tournament welcomes the top AAU basketball teams, featuring some of the best high school talent from across the country.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Flight 22 Foundation and its efforts toward urban development, youth programs, resources, and scholarships.

Gay has been in the NBA since 2006.

