CLEVELAND (AP) — Melky Cabrera hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0 on Sunday for their AL-leading 13th shutout.

Cabrera, batting right-handed against reliever Sean Gilmartin, hit a 1-1 pitch into the bleachers in left-center for the Indians’ ninth grand slam this season, moving them into a tie with Boston and Cincinnati for the major league lead.

Mike Clevinger (9-7) pitched six innings and is 4-0 in five career starts against Baltimore. The right-hander allowed seven hits and struck out seven.

Andrew Miller, Dan Otero and Adam Cimber finished off the shutout. Baltimore has been shut out 11 times this season.

Orioles starter Yefry Ramirez (1-5) allowed seven runs in three-plus innings. The rookie right-hander was removed after the first five hitters reached base in the fourth.

Cleveland has won seven of eight and is 13-4 in August. Baltimore has the worst record in baseball (37-87) and is 16-47 on the road.

Yandy Diaz’s RBI double gave Cleveland the lead in the first. Greg Allen added a run-scoring single in the second that extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Cleveland sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth. Michael Brantley’s RBI double and a bases-loaded walk to Diaz scored the first two runs.

Erik Gonzalez and Allen singled to start the rally. Brantley followed wth a double for a 3-0 lead and Jose Ramirez was issued an intentional walk. Diaz walked on a 3-2 pitch that brought Gilmartin into the game.

Cabrera hit his fourth career grand slam and first since May 27, 2016, with the Chicago White Sox against Kansas City.

Clevinger’s fifth pickoff of the season helped him avoid first-inning trouble. Rookie Cedric Mullins started the game with a double and took third on Jonathan Villar’s one-out single. Clevinger then picked Villar off first and struck out Mark Trumbo.

Clevinger allowed a baserunner in every inning. Baltimore’s best chance came with runners on first and third in the second, but Jace Peterson flied out and Caleb Joseph struck out.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor was given a rare day off. He’s appeared in all but two of Cleveland’s 123 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (right wrist contusion) is expected to take batting practice on the field Monday. He’s been on the disabled list since Aug. 12.

UP NEXT

RHPs Corey Kluber and Rick Porcello, who are tied for the AL lead with 15 wins, meet when the Indians open a four-game series in Boston on Monday. Kluber (15-6, 2.68) allowed one run in seven innings against Cincinnati in his last start. Porcello (15-5, 4.04) held Philadelphia to one run over seven innings in his last outing.

Orioles RHP Andrew Cashner (4-10, 4.71 ERA) takes on Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (6-9, 4.87 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

