UPPER MARLBORO, MD — Six Flags America will permanently shut down the “Apocalypse: The Last Stand” roller coaster on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The stand-up roller coaster — the only one in Maryland — gave more than 1.6 million rides since it opened in 2012. It is set in a number of apocalyptic thematic elements, like a plane crash, explosions, and zombies.

Read the full story on Patch.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook