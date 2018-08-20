GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted a grocery store employee while trying to steal baby formula from a store in Germantown, Maryland.

Officers responded to the Shoppers on Mateny Road around 9 p.m. on Aug. 11 for a report of an assault.

An investigation determined that the two suspects entered the grocery store, approached the 47-year-old employee who was behind a counter and demanded baby formula that was kept in a locked case.

The two woman assaulted the employee and then left the grocery store emptyhanded.

The employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this attempted robbery or the suspects to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or an indictment for this crime.

