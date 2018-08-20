  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Taylor Hayes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of killing a 7-year-old girl in Baltimore appeared in court for the first time Monday as a judge denied him bail.

Police arrested 29-year-old Keon Gray Aug. 17 in connection with the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes on July 5.

Man Arrested For Murder Of 7-Year-Old Taylor Hayes

Hayes died two weeks after being shot while sitting in the back of a car in west Baltimore.

Gray has been charged with murder and other related charges in Hayes’ death.

Gray’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Daneka McDonald, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

0817keongray Bail Denied For Man Charged With Murder Of 7 Year Old Taylor Hayes

Courtesy: Baltimore PD

7-Year-Old Girl Shot In Backseat Of Car In Baltimore Dies

Shanika Robinson, the mother of Taylor Hayes, said the community has to come together, and the violence has to stop. She spoke at a press conference last week for the first time since her daughter died.

“All the killing it gotta stop. It has to,” Robinson said. “Kids getting killed. I’ll never see my child again, ever…It has to stop. I buried my baby.”

Interim Baltimore police commissioner Gary Tuggle praised the community who called in tips and investigators who track Gray down in Anne Arundel County.

The prosecutor reiterated that Gray is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Police gave few details on where exactly they found Gray, or how long he had been in Anne Arundel County.

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    August 20, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    WOW judges finally got one right… SMH…

    Reply Report comment

