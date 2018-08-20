ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The man charged with killing five people after opening fire at The Capital Gazette appeared in court Monday as the judge set the date for his trial.

Jarrod Ramos had pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a grand jury on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault.

Ramos’ trial is set for January 15, 2019.

Ramos’ trial in the massacre at the Capital Gazette has been set for January 15, 2019 @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 20, 2018

Police say Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom June 28. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters were killed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook