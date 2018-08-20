Filed Under:Capital Gazette, Capital Gazette shooting, Jarrod Ramos, Local TV, Shooting At Capital-Gazette

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The man charged with killing five people after opening fire at The Capital Gazette appeared in court Monday as the judge set the date for his trial.

Jarrod Ramos had pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a grand jury on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault.

Ramos’ trial is set for January 15, 2019.

Police say Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom June 28. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters were killed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s