BALTIMORE, MD — A good, juicy burger is never the wrong choice for a meal. Picking out the right restaurant for that perfect burger, however, can be a struggle.

A new list from TripAdvisor points burger lovers to the best burger joints in the country. The list, published by USA Today, names the top-rated burger restaurants in every state.

In Maryland, the top-rated burger restaurant is Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore.

Read the full story on Patch.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s