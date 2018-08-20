COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland’s student-athletes came together Monday morning to announce how they would honor the life of Terps football player Jordan McNair, who died this summer following a practice.

“Since Jordan’s passing we have as a football program been grieving and mourning in our own way together,” interim head coach Matt Canada said. “Our football players have spent a lot of time trying to decide the best way to honor Jordan and his memory and they are going to tell you about it today and they are very proud to do that.”

McNair died on June 13, two weeks after collapsing following a preseason practice. His family announced he died of heatstroke.

Two of the freshman football players spoke about how the team and university would honor McNair.

“Every play we make every snap we take will be done in Jordan’s honor,’ Freshman Offensive Lineman Ellis McKennie said.

The players will each wear a no. 79 sticker on their helmets every game, McKennie said.

A moment of silence will also be held at the Texas, season opener, and Temple games. A scholarship will also be created in McNair’s name for a student-athlete every year.

Offensive lineman Johnny Jordan said, “He was a gentle giant, and we as a team will continue to carry on his legacy for this season and far beyond.”

The Offensive Line room in the newly renovated Cole Field House will be named after McNair. No other student-athlete will wear the no. 79 through McNair’s graduation year and he’ll be honored along with his graduating class. His locker will be encased in glass and moved to the Cole Field House when the team moves to those facilities.

“To the fans — thank you for your unwavering support — we’ve really enjoyed that. It is now more than ever that we need your support. We’ve been working hard all summer and all training camp to make you proud…” said another player.

