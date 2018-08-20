CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man wanted for threatening President Donald Trump is believed to be in Maryland, after he was linked to a car theft in the state.

The U.S. Marshals, FBI and U.S. Secret Service are asking for the public’s help to located 27-year-old Shawn Richard Christy of McAdoo, Pa.

Christy is wanted on multiple warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

BOLO: Shawn Christy

He’s threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”

A federal warrant was issued for Christy on June 19 in relation to threats he made on Facebook to a Northampton County district attorney, stating, “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

On Aug. 18, authorities were notified of a stolen 2001 Jeep Cherokee from Kentucky, believed to be driven by Christy, located in a wooded area of West Virginia.

The next day around 7 p.m., the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland got a call about a suspicious man wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans sleeping in a vehicle in the 13000 block of Winters Lane in Cumberland, Maryland.

The man fled and was unable to be located. U.S. Marshals went to the location and positively identified him as Christy.

Early Monday, a Cumberland business owner reported a stolen 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Pennsylvania license plate ZGL-2845.

MdGMC Stolen pickup: 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Pennsylvania license plate ZGL-2845 Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

MdGmc2 (002) Stolen pickup: 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Pennsylvania license plate ZGL-2845 Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

Due to the location, Christy is suspected in the theft.

Christy is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 160 pounds. He’s a white male, with a light complexion and has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm. He has short, dark blonde hair and a full beard. He has a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

WANTED: Shawn Christy

Anyone with information about this vehicle or Christy should call 911 immediately or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

Federal authorities are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy. Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 215-418-4000. Christy should be considered armed and dangerous. Individuals should not attempt to arrest Christy themselves.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook