BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 8-inch water main broke Monday morning in the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Sixty customers are without water service and two hydrants are also not functioning.

Baltimore City reports that an eight-inch diameter water main has broken at 3006 Louisiana Avenue 21227. Sixty customers and two hydrants are out of service. — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) August 20, 2018

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook