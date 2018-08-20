Hi Everyone!

Just keep your fingers crossed. If you can cross your toes cross them too. Why? Because once we get by a mostly cloudy today, and some rain and t-storms tomorrow, we are looking at FIVE almost perfect days.

Just when we were all beginning to give up on Summer this happens! As our former legendary anchor Jerry Turner would have exclaimed, “Excelsior!!!” Finally a run of sun with temps at, or comfortably below normal, which is now 85ۥ.

Now let’s really put this in perspective. Two weeks from today is Labor day. That’s right two weeks. And one month from tomorrow is the first day of Fall. It has taken this long for our weather to be stunning on a long run. OK, so what are the chance this falls apart? To be honesty it is a forecast not a guarantee, but this forecast is on pretty solid ground. Enough so to make this Monday not such a mental beat down.

Excelsior!

MB!