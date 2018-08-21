ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police arrested a 16-year-old for an attempted armed robbery of a cab driver Monday.

Police say they responded to the unit block of Aberdeen Avenue at approximately 12:45 a.m. It was there that they met with a male victim, 52, who works for a local cab company. The victim told officers he was dispatched to the location to pick up a patron. He said the subject immediately demanded money and pointed an object at the victim that he believed to be a pistol.

The victim did not give up any money and the suspect ran away.

Willie Pink Addison IV, 16, was arrested and charged as an adult with Armed Robbery, Robbery, 1st Degree Assault, and 2nd Degree Assault.

Addison IV was then transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook