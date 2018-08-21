BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating an abduction that occurred on August 21 in south Baltimore.

At around 2:30 p.m., 29-year-old Tiffany Jones was in the back of the 3600 block of Potee Street. Investigators believe Jones was involved in an argument with two men. During the argument, the men forced her into a black Ford pickup truck and drove away, according to police.

The suspects are described only as a black man and a Hispanic man. The pickup truck has a Maryland tag of 3DH8861.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-396-2100. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

