SPARROW’S POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Amazon, the internet shopping giant is opening a new fulfillment center this fall.

The new location in Sparrows Point, Md., will be the third Amazon fulfillment center to operate in Maryland.

“We’re talking about 1,500 jobs right here in this new Amazon facility. This is a transformational project,” Don Mohler, a Baltimore County executive, said.

The facility is 855,000 square feet.

While the Sparrows Point center is still an active construction site, the Broening Highway Fulfillment Center in Baltimore has been operating since 2015. 3,000 workers travel through a million square foot facility. But, with the common estimate that Amazon ships 600 million packages a year, there is plenty of work to go around.

“We really value the partnership with Maryland,” Tim Foley, Amazon Center general manager, said. “This is our third fulfillment center in Maryland. We see this as a great area to continue to expand,”

Part of the project involved getting transportation to the center at Sparrow’s Point.

“That’s why we worked closely with the state to get a bus line to run directly to Amazon,” Mohler said. “We are working through our job connector program to not only train people but help them with those transportation opportunities,”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook