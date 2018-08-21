BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A driver who prosecutors say struck and killed a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother while impaired has been indicted on multiple charges.

Callie Schwarzman, 22, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on two counts of automobile manslaughter and other charges as a result of the crash that killed Delaney Gaddis and Deborah Limmer in Timonium.

Child, Grandmother Struck And Killed By Car In Baltimore County

Schwarzman — who is suspected of being under the influence with alcohol and or drugs at the time of the crash — has a long, dangerous history behind the wheel, including a prior DUI, two hit-and-run cases and charges for driving on a suspended license. She was also on probation.

“There are a lot of questions as to why she was still driving. It’s obvious that she should not have been on the road and this could’ve been prevented,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jen Peach said.

Neighbors have been left wondering why, as well.

“We have a lot of that in the country today. No accountability. No one is held accountable. It gives me chills to even think about this tragedy,” Ben Mell, a community member, said.

Limmer and Gaddis, who was in a stroller on the sidewalk, were out for a morning walk July 23 when Schwarzman allegedly lost control of an SUV, hopped the curb and hit them on the sidewalk.

Residents have been demanding changes to what they say is a dangerous stretch of road. 5,000 cars a day passing through the quiet subdivision.

Despite speed bumps and other measures to slow down traffic over the past decade, there have been 35 accidents in the past three years alone, and people here refuse to take excuses from officials that there isn’t enough money to make things safer.

