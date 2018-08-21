POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (AP) — The owner of 40 German Shepherds seized by animal control officers in Maryland is suing to get them back.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that breeder Linda Brown filed a lawsuit last week that asserts the 38 adult dogs and two puppies have been evaluated, and there’s no basis to keep holding them. Brown is also seeking $10,000 in damages.

The dogs were removed from her kennel July 18 following a complaint about the health and conditions of the dog. Somerset County Sheriff Ronnie Howard says animal control staff members from three counties and a veterinarian were on hand during the raid.

He says the dogs are still at shelters, with the investigation expected to wrap up this week.

The newspaper didn’t include a response to the complaint from Somerset County Dog Control.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)