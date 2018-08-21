(CBS 46) — A 12-year-old Detroit girl was hospitalized with severe burns after her mother said she participated in the so-called “fire challenge.”

Timiyah Landers was hanging out with two friends at her house on Friday when she decided to mimic the challenge after learning about it on YouTube, WJKB-TV reports.

The disturbing Internet trend involves people dousing themselves in rubbing alcohol, lighting themselves on fire, and then jumping into a tub or shower to extinguish the blaze.

While attempting the dare, Timiyah’s family said she became “engulfed in flames” and ended up burning 49 percent of her body.

“She came running up my hallway on fire from her knees to her hair,” her mother, Brandi Owens, told WJKB-TV.

Owens said her fiancé directed Timiyah to the bathroom and sprayed her with water. The family then rushed the 12-year-old to the hospital, where she will remain for several months.

A GoFundMe account set up for the girl states she was supposed to start seventh grade in the upcoming weeks.

