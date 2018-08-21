HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with DUI after smashing into a Hanover home then driving off.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 7600 block of Ridge Chapel Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the car crashed into the front of a house, causing extensive damage to the front of the home. The driver, identified as Quentin Louis McClain, then fled from the scene.

Officers searched the area and found McClain’s vehicle, an unoccupied 2012 Dodge Avenger, nearby.

McClain later returned to the scene of the crash and was taken into custody.

He has been and charged with DUI and related charges.

