  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Howard County

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that ended in serious injury Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:36 p.m., a 2006 Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in the 9400 block of Washington Boulevard (Route 1) when, for an unknown reason, it left the right side of the roadway before returning and crossing into the northbound lanes, where it hit a 2001 Honda Civic and a 2006 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Toyota, Patricia Johnston, 33, of Laurel, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, Santos Elias Perez, 35, of Columbia, was not injured. Another person in his car, Dora Jacinto Lazaro De Solis, 34, was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC, Juan Carlos, Equizabal, 45, of Jessup, was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate, however, no further information is available at this time.

All northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane of Washington Boulevard are closed; traffic is being diverted around the scene as of 7:01 p.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s