LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that ended in serious injury Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:36 p.m., a 2006 Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in the 9400 block of Washington Boulevard (Route 1) when, for an unknown reason, it left the right side of the roadway before returning and crossing into the northbound lanes, where it hit a 2001 Honda Civic and a 2006 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Toyota, Patricia Johnston, 33, of Laurel, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, Santos Elias Perez, 35, of Columbia, was not injured. Another person in his car, Dora Jacinto Lazaro De Solis, 34, was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC, Juan Carlos, Equizabal, 45, of Jessup, was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate, however, no further information is available at this time.

All northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane of Washington Boulevard are closed; traffic is being diverted around the scene as of 7:01 p.m.

