COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — As two investigations turn the spotlight on the University of Maryland football program, questions over which school leaders may face firing remain.

The parents of Jordan McNair released a statement saying some should stay and some should go.

Their son died after a reportedly grueling practice in May.

With a lot in limbo right now, they are making it very clear where they stand on the personnel issue.

McNair’s parents are saying the school should fire the head coach, but keep the university president.

“Our son’s death cannot and should not be a political football for competing factions or agendas or to settle prior scores,” the parents of Jordan McNair wrote in a statement.

As the future of the football program at the University of Maryland waits on the results of two investigations. Sparked by their son’s death after he collapsed from heatstroke during a May practice.

“The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day,” UMD President Wallace Loh said earlier this month.

The investigations was handed over to the board of regents on Friday after rampant accusations that staff mistreated players, creating a toxic culture, and that they failed to get McNair proper medical treatment.

In their statement, McNair’s parents defended President Loh:

We have heard rumblings that Dr. Loh is under fire at the University because of his statements accepting responsibility, on behalf of the University, for Jordan’s death. It would be a complete shame if, after such a display of decency and humanity, Dr. Loh were to be let go. Decency and transparency are the only path forward for our family, the University, and its sports programs to heal and emerge as safe places for families to entrust their children. Dr. Loh’s leadership is critical to this happening. Any notion that the Board of Regents can or should walk back from the acceptance of responsibility, or influence the investigations to water down their findings, would be self-defeating and would undermine the very high bar that Dr. Loh has set for the University and its programs going forward. The tragedy of our son’s death cannot and should not be a political football for competing factions or agendas or to settle prior scores Dr. Loh did the right thing!

They have not said the same about head coach DJ Durkin.

“Any coach promises parents that they will take care of your child. Anything but that was done,” Martin McNair said.

For now, coach Durkin is on administrative leave.

Rumors have flared that he, the athletic director, And Loh all face firing.

Those are still unconfirmed as the investigations continue.

Days ago, an attorney for the McNair family said they still plan to file a lawsuit against the university.

No word on where that stands now.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook