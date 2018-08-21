BROOKLYN, Iowa (CBS) — CBS News has learned that Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, just over a month after she was reported missing.

The 20-year-old was last seen July 18, jogging near her home in the central Iowa town of Brooklyn.

Her disappearance set off a massive investigation and weeks of fruitless searches.

JUST IN: Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, nearly five weeks after the 20-year-old went missing near Brooklyn, Iowa. https://t.co/iqwyS6qPeg pic.twitter.com/dXbBOMISv0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2018

The investigation was focused on five areas near her hometown.

They are focusing on her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn, a car wash, a truck stop, a farm more than three miles from downtown Brooklyn, and another farm more than six miles away.

A video released earlier this month from the day before she went missing showed Tibbetts having fun and laughing — displaying no signs that anything was out of the ordinary that day.

Her family reported her missing the day after she disappeared when she didn’t show up for work.

This is a developing story and will be updated.