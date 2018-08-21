(CNN) — The moon people have landed.

MTV Video Music Awards took place Monday and that means a slew of artists walked away from the night with the show’s iconic statue — which underwent a name change last year — in hand.

Check out the winners in the list below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana” *WINNER

The Carters — “APES**T”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello *WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa — “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage — “rockstar” *WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B *WINNER

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters — “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero” *WINNER

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna — “Lemon”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry” *WINNER

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”

Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”

Pink — “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters — “APES**T”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

J. Cole — “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake — “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj — “Chun-Li” *WINNER

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee — “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William — “Mi Gente” *WINNER

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato — “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma — “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma — “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora — “Lonely Together” *WINNER

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers — “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia — “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid — “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne — “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy — “Champion”

Foo Fighters — “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes” *WINNER

Linkin Park — “One More Light”

Panic! at the Disco — “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars — “Walk on Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” *WINNER

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges — “Liberated”

Drake — ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe — “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez — “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Alessia Cara — “Growing Pains” — Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters — “APES**T” — Cinematography by Benoit Debie *WINNER

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — mcDJ / RCA Records — Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran — “River” — Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood” — Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters — “APES**T” — Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — Directed by Hiro Murai *WINNER

Drake — “God’s Plan” — Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect” — Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton — “Say Something” — Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood” — Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters — “APES**T” — Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue *WINNER

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole — “ATM” — Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe — “Make Me Feel” — Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA — “The Weekend” — Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift — “Look What You Made Me Do” — Art Direction by Brett Hess

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.