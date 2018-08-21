(CNN) — The moon people have landed.
MTV Video Music Awards took place Monday and that means a slew of artists walked away from the night with the show’s iconic statue — which underwent a name change last year — in hand.
Check out the winners in the list below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana” *WINNER
The Carters — “APES**T”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Drake — “God’s Plan”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello *WINNER
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”
Drake — “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa — “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage — “rockstar” *WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Cardi B *WINNER
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters — “APES**T”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero” *WINNER
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna — “Lemon”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry” *WINNER
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”
Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”
Pink — “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood”
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”
The Carters — “APES**T”
Drake — “God’s Plan”
J. Cole — “ATM”
Migos ft. Drake — “Walk It Talk It”
Nicki Minaj — “Chun-Li” *WINNER
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee — “Dura”
J Balvin, Willy William — “Mi Gente” *WINNER
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero”
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato — “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma — “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma — “Chantaje”
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora — “Lonely Together” *WINNER
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers — “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia — “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid — “Silence”
Zedd & Liam Payne — “Get Low (Street Video)”
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy — “Champion”
Foo Fighters — “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes” *WINNER
Linkin Park — “One More Light”
Panic! at the Disco — “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars — “Walk on Water”
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino — “This Is America” *WINNER
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges — “Liberated”
Drake — ‘God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe — “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez — “Gatekeeper”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Alessia Cara — “Growing Pains” — Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters — “APES**T” — Cinematography by Benoit Debie *WINNER
Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — mcDJ / RCA Records — Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran — “River” — Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood” — Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
BEST DIRECTION
The Carters — “APES**T” — Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — Directed by Hiro Murai *WINNER
Drake — “God’s Plan” — Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran — “Perfect” — Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton — “Say Something” — Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood” — Directed by Jay Martin
BEST ART DIRECTION
The Carters — “APES**T” — Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue *WINNER
Childish Gambino — “This Is America” — Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole — “ATM” — Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe — “Make Me Feel” — Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA — “The Weekend” — Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift — “Look What You Made Me Do” — Art Direction by Brett Hess
