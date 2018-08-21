TETERBORO, N.J. (AP/WJZ) — A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport has been circling over Connecticut before what authorities say will be an attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in New York.

Per TMZ, rapper Post Malone is aboard the plane with 15 others. He was seen in a Instagram story on DreLondonENT’s profile boarding the plane in Teterboro.

The Gulfstream IV jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The jet was headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England. The Federal Aviation Administration says it was initially diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.

However, Westfield-Barnes, Massachusettes regional airport manager Eric Billowitz says the troubled Gulfstream IV is now bound for New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of New York City.

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m.

