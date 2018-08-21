OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for four games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension will take effect after the final mandated roster cuts on Sept. 1 and last through Baltimore’s game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 30.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement Tuesday on their player, Jimmy Smith, and his recent suspension.

“One of our players, Jimmy Smith, has been suspended without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The Ravens fully support the NFL’s decision,” The release said Tuesday.

According to the release, the NFL found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Smith toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct.

“Our player’s behavior was inappropriate and wrong,” The team said in the release.

The Ravens said as an organization, they have reviewed the matter to determine the appropriate course of action for the team to take as Smith’s employer. They said they had reviewed the matter with Ravens women and men executives who are not directly involved with their football operations and had conversations with Smith about past behavior and his intention to change.

“As a result of this entire process, we will allow Jimmy to return to our team after his suspension. Jimmy has acknowledged his behaviors were wrong and accepts full responsibility for them. He has completed a clinical evaluation and has agreed to undertake any follow-up care or treatment that may be recommended. Through our conversations with Jimmy, we believe he is taking the proper steps to improve and that he can change. Jimmy has assured us that he is fully dedicated to making this change. He also understands the consequences if he does not.” The organization said in the release.

Smith, who is entering his seventh season, will be allowed to participate in all of the Ravens’ preseason activities, including games.

The 30-year-old Smith played in 12 games last season before an Achilles tendon injury forced him to miss the team’s final four games. During those four weeks, he chose to accept an NFL suspension for using performance enhancers.

Smith responded to his suspension in a released a statement Tuesday as well:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to my former girlfriend, the NFL, the Ravens organization, my coaches, my teammates, my fiancée and all our fans. I’m very disappointed that my past actions have led to this suspension. I promise that I have already learned much and will continue to learn more from this experience. I believe I am, and will continue to try to be, a better person and a better father because of this. I am committed to being the best I can be, both on and off the field. I take full responsibility for my past conduct. Moving forward, I will work with the NFL and the Ravens to ensure that what happened in the past will never happen again. I will take all necessary steps to be a positive role model for both my sons, for the NFL and for the entire Ravens community.”

