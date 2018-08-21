FREDERICK CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are asking the public to help them find one suspect and identify two others wanted for robbing a taxi driver last month.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports the robbery happened on July 31, at the Bubbles at Ballenger car wash.

Two men and a woman robbed a taxi driver.

Investigators were able to get surveillance video of the scene, and identified one of the male suspects as Barry Christopher Johnson. An arrest warrant for robbery and theft of less than $100 has been issued for Johnson.

Johnson has not yet been taken into custody, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the two other suspects wanted in this case.

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to call Det. Tim Moore Jr. at (301) 600-3608.

