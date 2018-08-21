BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As you know we are now coming on the air at 4:30 A.M. And with those monochromatic skies yesterday afternoon it was a real struggle to stay awake after work. This morning we were all discussing it. Gibala fessed up to a three hour nap. Personally I did everything I could to not nap,..on this shift, (for me), a nap is bad. I never quite come out of them. I gardened, walked the dog, in general just kept busy. One of our crew describes working this shift as “dealing with it anyway you can” as far as being tired in the afternoon. Those gray skies do not help. And as we mentioned yesterday, this run of gray, hot, and damp is almost over.

On this shift, or any shift, sunny blue skies, just give you the lift. And what a lift is on the way. We have added one more day to the run of sun starting tomorrow. Now it will go through Monday. And that is the news, the weather news. And snooze rhymes with news, and that is something we will not be trying so hard not to do after this afternoon.

Weather plays into everything, doesn’t it?

MB!

