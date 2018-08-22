Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with several robberies that occurred earlier in August in northern Baltimore.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with several robberies that occurred earlier in August in northern Baltimore.

22-year-old Davon Brown, of the 1400 block of Mountmor Court, has been charged with theft, assault, robbery and gun-related charges. The robberies he is charged with occurred at:

  •  August 12, 2018 in the 3500 block of Ash Street
  • August 12, 2018 in the 3600 block of Menlo Drive
  • August 12, 2018 in the 6200 block of Biltmore Road
  • August 15, 2018 in the 1500 W. 36th Street
  • August 15, 2018 in the 3600 block of Beech Avenue

21-year-old Juquante Gross, of the 2400 block of Westwood Avenue, has been charged with theft, assault, robbery and gun-related charges. The robberies he is charged with occurred at:

  • August 12, 2018 in the 3600 block of Menlo Drive
  • August 12, 2018 in the 3500 block of Ash Street
  • August 12, 2018 in the 6200 block of Biltmore Road

