BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with several robberies that occurred earlier in August in northern Baltimore.
22-year-old Davon Brown, of the 1400 block of Mountmor Court, has been charged with theft, assault, robbery and gun-related charges. The robberies he is charged with occurred at:
- August 12, 2018 in the 3500 block of Ash Street
- August 12, 2018 in the 3600 block of Menlo Drive
- August 12, 2018 in the 6200 block of Biltmore Road
- August 15, 2018 in the 1500 W. 36th Street
- August 15, 2018 in the 3600 block of Beech Avenue
21-year-old Juquante Gross, of the 2400 block of Westwood Avenue, has been charged with theft, assault, robbery and gun-related charges. The robberies he is charged with occurred at:
- August 12, 2018 in the 3600 block of Menlo Drive
- August 12, 2018 in the 3500 block of Ash Street
- August 12, 2018 in the 6200 block of Biltmore Road
