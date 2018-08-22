BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with several robberies that occurred earlier in August in northern Baltimore.

22-year-old Davon Brown, of the 1400 block of Mountmor Court, has been charged with theft, assault, robbery and gun-related charges. The robberies he is charged with occurred at:

August 12, 2018 in the 3500 block of Ash Street

August 12, 2018 in the 3600 block of Menlo Drive

August 12, 2018 in the 6200 block of Biltmore Road

August 15, 2018 in the 1500 W. 36th Street

August 15, 2018 in the 3600 block of Beech Avenue

21-year-old Juquante Gross, of the 2400 block of Westwood Avenue, has been charged with theft, assault, robbery and gun-related charges. The robberies he is charged with occurred at:

August 12, 2018 in the 3600 block of Menlo Drive

August 12, 2018 in the 3500 block of Ash Street

August 12, 2018 in the 6200 block of Biltmore Road

