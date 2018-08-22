  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men died Wednesday night from gunshot wounds in two separate shootings, one on the 3800 block of Harlem Avenue and the other on the 700 block of E. Preston Street.

Police responded to Harlem Avenue at 8:01 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

A short time after, a 34-year-old man walked into an arrest hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. Investigators believe both victims were in the 3800 block of Harlem Avenue when they were shot.

At 9:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on E. Preston Street. When they arrived they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

A short time after, two other shooting victims arrived at area hospitals. A second victim is a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot. A third victim is a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Detectives believe the victims were in the 700 block of E. Preston Street when they were shot.

