ANNAPOLIS, MD — Fifteen restaurants and food stores in Annapolis and elsewhere in Anne Arundel County were cited for what county health inspectors called “critical violations” in the July 2018 report that was just released. The county health department posted a list of 312 restaurant and food service inspections online and said 15 were found to have critical problems that were corrected.

Businesses, schools and care centers were inspected between July 1 and 31. Most of the problems noted in the reports were for employees who didn’t wash their hands properly or food not stored at a proper temperature. No restaurants were closed last month because of urgent problems.

