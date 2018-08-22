ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Arlington National Cemetery is closed Wednesday after it was evacuated following a bomb threat.

The cemetery said on its social media pages late Wednesday morning that all families, visitors and employees had been evacuated safely from public buildings and work areas.

UPDATE: As of 12 p.m., we are closed to the public the rest of the day. We will conduct all funerals as scheduled. We will continue to post updates on our website and social media platforms. https://t.co/gU5XSGeXVg — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) August 22, 2018

The threat was being investigated.

The cemetery says it will be closed to the public for the rest of the day, but all funerals will be conducted as scheduled.

No further details were immediately available.

Hundreds of thousands of service members, veterans and their families have been laid to rest in the cemetery just outside the nation’s capital.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)