TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore County officer named in a high-profile Baltimore police corruption trial has resigned.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson tells news outlets Michael Woodlon resigned this week, following last month’s suspension.

Woodlon is a former Baltimore city police detective who was named in Gun Trace Task Force corruption trial testimony earlier this year. Disgraced ex-detective Momodu Gondo said he and Woodlon had stolen cash “in a few incidents.”

Woodlon was hired by the county police department in 2009, after he was accused of lying in charging documents to justify a drug arrest while on the city force.

Vinson said he couldn’t comment further. The Baltimore Sun couldn’t reach Woodlon for comment.

He hasn’t been charged with anything.

An unidentified county officer also left the force last month amid related allegations.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)