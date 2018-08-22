  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Commissioner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has received more than 40 applications for the top job in the city’s troubled police department.

News outlets report a city spokesman announced Tuesday that “north of 40 applications” for police commissioner were received by Friday’s deadline. The city cited confidentiality agreements to withhold details about the applicant pool.

City Solicitor Andre Davis has previously said a commissioner would be named by October’s end.

Applicants are seeking to be the third permanent commissioner this year. Mayor Catherine Pugh fired Kevin Davis in January after the city recorded 300 homicides for the third consecutive year. Darryl de Sousa assumed the helm in an interim capacity before being confirmed in February. He resigned in May following federal tax charges.

Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle has expressed interest in the permanent role.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s