BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Whatever it was, the storm that came through Maryland was strong enough to rip trees apart as whole limbs came flying down all along Dellcrest Drive on the outskirts of Bel Air.

Fortunately, it was mostly trees that were damaged, when an intense burst of wind rocked the neighborhood about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Resident Ken Eyster, “cracking trees and limbs falling down, the back of the house is horrible.”

Eyester’s backyard was filled with limbs, branches and leaves.

He’s not sure if his roof was damaged, although a few homes lost pieces of flashing.

It all happened so fast and with such force, neighbors speculate it might have been a small tornado.

“It sounded like a freight train coming through here,” said Eyster. “The wind was really, really blowing.”

The National Weather Service has yet to determine if it was a tornado.

