BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body found just blocks from where a woman was reportedly abducted Tuesday is the body of the missing woman.

Baltimore Police confirm the body is that of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones. She was reported to be abducted by two men on Tuesday.

Police are investigating after a body was found in the basement of a vacant home in south Baltimore. Officials were called to the scene of a fire.

Jones was in the back of the 3600 block of Potee Street. Investigators believe Jones was involved in an argument with two men. During the argument, the men forced her into a black Ford pickup truck and drove away, according to police.

#BREAKING: Police say body of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones, who was abducted Tuesday in South #Baltimore, was found in vacant home that caught fire this morning. @wjz pic.twitter.com/L76uFiPhaN — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) August 22, 2018

The suspects are described only as a black man and a Hispanic man. The pickup truck has a Maryland tag of 3DH8861.

