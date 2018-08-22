BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found just blocks from where a woman was reportedly abducted Tuesday.

Police are investigating after a body was found in the basement of a vacant home in south Baltimore. Officials were called to the scene after a fire.

Fatal fire in South #Baltimore. Body of adult woman found in basement of vacant home. Homicide detectives on scene investigating whether it’s body of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones, who was abducted last night #Brooklyn @wjz pic.twitter.com/xggoN5kpHr — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) August 22, 2018

Police: 29-Year-Old Abducted In South Baltimore

At around 2:30 p.m., 29-year-old Tiffany Jones was in the back of the 3600 block of Potee Street. Investigators believe Jones was involved in an argument with two men. During the argument, the men forced her into a black Ford pickup truck and drove away, according to police.

The suspects are described only as a black man and a Hispanic man. The pickup truck has a Maryland tag of 3DH8861.

Police have not reported if the body found is of Tiffany Jones.

