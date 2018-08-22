  • WJZ 13On Air

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — A teacher at a Roman Catholic school in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave while Maryland authorities investigate allegations that he sexually abused a minor decades ago.

St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers said Tuesday that Brother Robert Flaherty has also been told to stay away from campus and has been barred by the Xaverian Brothers religious order from active ministry.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is investigating Flaherty.

Headmaster Edward Hardiman said in a statement there are no allegations of misconduct by Flaherty involving St. John’s students.

Flaherty had worked at the all-boys school as a computer science teacher since 1990, with the exception of three years.

Flaherty did not respond to an email for comment and it was not clear if he has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

