SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. (KDKA) – DC’s Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s name will be removed from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.

Bishop Zubik announced the decision on Wednesday.

Cardinal Wuerl has come under fire in the wake of a scathing grand jury report regarding sexual abuse in Pennsylvania dioceses.

Last week, thousands of people signed an online petition which was calling for his name to be removed from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.

On Monday, someone apparently spray-painted over his name on the sign outside of the school.

Last week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro accused Cardinal Wuerl of protecting child predators.

“Child rape is rape, whether it occurred in the 1980s, ‘90s, or 2018,” said Shapiro. “It is never acceptable, and it is never okay to cover it up as Bishop [David] Zubik did and as Cardinal Wuerl did.”

Wuerl presided over 32 accused priests during his 18 years leading the Pittsburgh diocese.

Wuerl was born in Pittsburgh and became a bishop. He was then promoted to cardinal in Washington, D.C.

Read more on KDKA.com.

