TIMONIUM, Md. — The parents of 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis are pushing for safety improvements to Girdwood Road in Timonium, where their daughter died last month.

“I’ll buy the stop signs myself,” said her father Brian Gaddis. “I don’t need someone else to go through this there. A couple of people don’t allow children outside because it’s dangerous. That’s ridiculous,”

This week, a grand jury indicted Callie Schwarzman in the case. Police say she was driving drunk and drugged when she hit and killed Delaney. Police said she also hit and killed Deborah Limmer, Delaney’s grandmother.

“More than one factor played into it,” said Delaney’s mother, Jennifer Gaddis. She said she believes there is a design issue with the road.

Three weeks ago, county officials held a town hall meeting packed with neighbors promising safety improvements. Since then, they have placed a pair of speed bumps on the road, which runs behind Dulaney High School.

They also moved a sign notifying people how fast they are going to a spot just before the area where the crash happened.

The Gaddis family said they have learned of three accidents there since Delaney died.

A neighbor, Joe Hartnett, said police numbers show 26,000 vehicles passed this area in just the southbound lane during an eight-day period in early August.

“Every day we’re fighting to make it safer,” Hartnett said. “The process of improvement is at a snail’s pace,”

