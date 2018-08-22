  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Wilson has been charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport, in Windsor Locks, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

wilson gretchen mugshot Grammy winning Country Star Gretchen Wilson Arrested

Gretchen Wilson’s mugshot. (Image credit: Connecticut State Police)

Police say while talking to Wilson she “became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance.” The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn’t be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song “Redneck Woman.” She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s