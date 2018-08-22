  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland lawmaker who has been accused of sexual misconduct has attended a meeting of the General Assembly’s ethics panel.

The Baltimore Sun reports Del. Curt Anderson made no comment to a reporter except to say “hello” when he arrived Wednesday morning.

The Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics voted to close the meeting almost as soon as the Baltimore Democrat arrived. Discussions about a member of the General Assembly’s conduct typically are confidential at ethics meetings.

Anderson has denied the accusations.

The allegations include an alleged sexual assault in 2004 that was outlined in a 2017 police report in Baltimore. He was not charged. Other accusations include an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments about women’s appearance.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

