BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new poll shows that Maryland educators are struggling financially, after spending their own money on school supplies and running up their personal debt.

Some teachers even have second jobs to make ends meet.

“Far too many educators are struggling to make ends meet. It’s clear that Maryland needs to do more for our teachers and school staff,” said Baltimore County elementary teacher and Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost.

“Educators devote their lives to making a difference for every single child in their community, yet as a state we have allowed educators to become undervalued,’ Bost added. “The Kirwan Commission, legislators, and local officials must address this problem head-on so we can recruit and retain the talented and dedicated educators our kids need and deserve.”

The poll, which was administered by the DC-based GBA Strategies to 800 public school employees who are members of the Maryland State Education Association in July, shows that young educators of color are struggling the most financially.

Ninety one percent of educators spent their own money on supplies for schools, the poll shows.

One teacher tweeted he pays close to $2,000 out of pocket each year.

But school supplies aren’t the only reason why they are struggling to make ends meet.

Teachers also have their own debt — 37 percent have student loan debt and 21 percent have more than $25,000 in debt.

Four in 10 teachers have a second job, according to the poll and 61 percent of those are educators under the age of 30.

Of the educators of color who took the poll, 51 percent have student loan debt and 48 percent have worked a second job to pay their bills.

Educators also said they were concerned about inadequate staffing and funding at their schools — 71 percent say they believe a lack of staffing make school days harder, while 69 percent felt their school does not have enough funding to help every kid succeed.

According to the MSEA, the Kirwan Commission is developing final recommendations to address the $2.9 billion in annual underfunding of Maryland’s public schools identified by an independent analysis overseen by the Maryland State Department of Education.

The Economy Policy Institute reported in 2016 that the teacher pay gap was wider that ever. Maryland teachers make 84 cents on the dollar compared to other professions. MSEA also states that more than 24,000 education support professionals—like paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, and custodians—do not make a living wage in Maryland.

