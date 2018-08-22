OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — For the 12th year, the Baltimore Ravens are donating money to Baltimore area nonprofits. The 2018 Play 60 grant funds a variety of projects in the area.

The Ravens Foundation is awarding $100,000 dollars in grant money.

“It’s part of who we are. It’s part of our fabric as the Ravens to be interwoven into the community of Baltimore and we take that very seriously,” said Heather Varney, executive director of the Ravens foundation.

The money will go to 26 nonprofits, including Baltimore SquashWise, which is based at the Meadow Mill Athletic Club. SquashWise not only teaches middle and high school students the game of squash but also provides mentoring and tutoring.

“We’re so thrilled to be partnered with the Ravens. We’ve received 10 years of funding. It enables us to send our students on these incredible trips and to provide healthy snacks for them at our practices and to help pay their coaches who care so much about them and their development,” said Abby Markoe, executive director of Baltimore SquashWise.

Baltimore SquashWise serves about 80 students from sixth grade through 12th grade in the city.

“My friends did it a year before I joined. They said it was really fun. Then I joined and I ended up staying because I really like it here,” said Tavonte Dupont, in his third year at Baltimore SquashWise.

The Play 60 grants go to programs that emphasize the importance of physical activity and nutrition awareness. Each nonprofit receives a grant of up to 5,000 dollars.

“Over 12 years, we’ve handed out over $1.2 million in grants to local nonprofits in Baltimore. It’s something we’re looking to continue. And we encourage nonprofits to apply every summer,” Darney said.

