BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a sign that summer is over. Starbucks will bring back the beloved Pumpkin Spice Lattes to the U.S. on August 28.

That’s five days before summer officially ends on Labor Day, when the drink was released last year.

The original Pumpkin Spice Latte was first launched in Starbucks stores 1 years ago. According to the company website, it has since become Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods are two new items that will be offered this fall season.

